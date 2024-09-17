Good News For Gig Workers: Centre Asks Platform Aggregators to Register 'Partners' On e-Shram For Social Benefits

Esya Centre

Gig working has expanded its footprint in the labour market, with many more joining the workforce through this modern-day employment apparatus.

e-Shram For Security

Over the recent past, governmental policies have also tried to cater to the growing segment of individuals. In another development that is seen in the direction of accommodation and development and welfare of gig-workers, the union government has issued new directions.

The Union Labour Ministry has encouraged technology-based platforms and aggregators to ensure that all gig workers who use their services register on the e-Shram site. Here, the e-sharm is a centralised database that will make them eligible for social security benefits.

Recently, the Karnataka government also issued guidelines to aid gig workers. In July, the state government released the Karnataka Platform based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024.

How Does The System Work?

As per rules, after registration, platform workers will be assigned a Universal Account Number (UAN).

This UAN in turn will grant them access to crucial social security benefits.

The standards set by the ministry also require aggregators to update workers' information on a regular basis, such as their work participation and compensation.

According to the ministry, any worker exit must be notified as soon as possible in order to keep accurate records.

As per reports, the central government, after working with a few aggregators, has finished API integration testing and is moving forward with registration. This collaborative endeavor intends to assure broad coverage of gig workers through continued coordination between the ministry and platform aggregators.

Why is This Important?

In the day and age of fast-flowing information, this registration is critical to ensuring workers' access to social assistance programs, and aggregators will assist in the development of a reliable beneficiary registry.

In addition, the ministry has released advice that includes a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) specifying aggregator obligations such as worker registration and data updates.