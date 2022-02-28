Fact Check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40 under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana?

A message doing the rounds of social media claims that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens in the age group of 18 to 40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. An online form is also being circulated along with the message for the citizens to avail the scheme.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the message is fake.

"This claim is false. It is a pension scheme. Beneficiaries will get pension only after the age of 60 years," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

What is the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan?

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of Unorganized Workers (UW).

Unorganized Workers (UW) are mostly engaged as home based workers, street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer men, rickshaw pullers, landless laborers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, audio- visual workers or workers in similar other occupations. There are approximately 42 crore such Unorganized workers in the country.

It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme under which the subscriber would receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000/- per month after attaining the age of 60 years and if the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary shall be entitled to receive 50% of the pension as family pension. Family pension is applicable only to spouse.

On the maturity of the scheme, an individual will be entitled to obtain a monthly pension of Rs. 3000/-. The pension amount helps pension holders to aid their financial requirements.

The applicants between the age group of 18 to 40 years will have to make monthly contributions ranging between Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month till they attain the age of 60.

Once the applicant attains the age of 60, he/ she can claim the pension amount. Every month a fixed pension amount gets deposited in the pension account of the respective individual.

Eligibility Criteria

For Unorganized Worker (UW)

Entry age between 18 to 40 years

Monthly Income Rs 15000 or below

Should not be

Engaged in Organized Sector (member of EPFO/NPS/ESIC)

An income tax payer

He/ She should possess

Aadhaar card

Savings Bank Account / Jan Dhan account number with IFSC

For more details: maandhan.in/shramyogi

