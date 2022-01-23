Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Organic Harvest, to invest additional Rs 75 cr

Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce conglomerate, stated that it has acquired a majority stake in beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest, for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction marks the foray of Good Glamm Group in the organic BPC category, the statement said.

''Organic Harvest has predominantly been an offline first brand. Now, as part of the Good Glamm Group, Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group's large digital audience,'' stated Good Glamm Group Group Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi.

Sanghvi added that Organic Harvest will have access to data-driven insights from the group's content platforms into what consumers are looking for along with a strategic approach towards influencer marketing.

Sanghvi also said these campaigns will be integrated into Organic Harvest's product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch and marketing of products across the skin and personal care.

Started in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, Organic Harvest will continue to work as an independent entity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:52 PM IST