Gold tumbles Rs 196 to Rs 45,952 per 10 gram; silver tanks Rs 830

Gold in the national capital on Thursday tumbled Rs 196 to Rs 45,952 per 10 gram amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,148 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 830 to Rs 62,715 per kg, from Rs 63,545 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at $1,793 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.05 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices continue to hover below the $1,800 level, pressured by a stronger US dollar, and Fed officials comments signaling a tapering action before the end of this year."

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:53 PM IST