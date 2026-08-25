Gold Surges ₹2,700 To ₹1.67 Lakh, Silver Drops ₹3,500 On Profit-Booking

Delhi gold surged Rs 2,700 to Rs 1,67,100 per 10 grams in its fourth straight rise. |

New Delhi: Gold prices extended their advance for a fourth consecutive session in Delhi on Tuesday, climbing Rs 2,700 to Rs 1,67,100 per 10 grams as the precious metal maintained its strong domestic momentum.

The yellow metal, carrying 99.9% purity, had settled at Rs 1,64,400 per 10 grams in the previous session. Tuesday’s increase represented a gain of about 1.64% over Monday’s closing value.

Fourth Session Of Gains

The latest rise pushed gold further beyond the Rs 1.65-lakh threshold and highlighted sustained strength in the national capital’s bullion market. The four-session winning run continued even as international gold surrendered part of its recent advance.

Domestic quotations include taxes and may differ from global spot prices because of currency movements, import costs, premiums and taxation. The All India Sarafa Association provided the Delhi market rates.

Silver Rally Pauses

Silver moved in the opposite direction as profit-booking interrupted its three-session rally. The white metal declined Rs 3,500, or around 1.38%, to Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes.

It had closed at Rs 2,53,500 per kg in the preceding session. Despite Tuesday’s correction, silver retained the important Rs 2.50-lakh level after its run of gains.

The contrasting domestic moves showed gold extending its upward trajectory while silver encountered selling pressure after three successive sessions of appreciation.

Global Bullion Weakens

International bullion prices also softened as both precious metals gave up some recent gains. Spot gold declined $11.87, or 0.26%, to $4,639.51 per ounce after advancing during the previous two sessions.

Silver remained under pressure in overseas trade. It fell 1.04% to $67.88 per ounce, marking its second consecutive session of losses.

The global decline contrasted with gold’s performance in Delhi, where the metal continued its four-day rally. Silver, however, tracked the weaker international tone as domestic profit-taking pulled prices lower.

Market attention will remain focused on whether gold can sustain its record-setting momentum and whether silver stabilises after the correction.