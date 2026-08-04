Gold Price Near ₹1.43 Lakh, Small Paytm Gold Investments Gain Ground Amid Market Volatility

Gold near Rs 1.43 lakh is encouraging small investors to use Paytm Gold. |

New Delhi: Gold prices remain high and continue to move sharply, making it difficult for retail investors to choose the right time to buy. As a result, many people are turning to small and regular digital gold purchases instead of investing a large amount at once.

Prices Remain Volatile

The price of 24-karat gold is hovering around Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams in the domestic market. This is nearly 20 percent below the retail record high of about Rs 1.78 lakh reached on January 29, 2026.

Gold prices have witnessed frequent changes because of expectations surrounding US interest rates, movements in the dollar and tensions in West Asia. The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged last week, while investors are watching for signals about its next policy move.

Several major forecasters have reduced their gold price targets. However, their medium-term outlook remains positive because central banks continue to buy gold and global uncertainty remains high.

The World Gold Council expects geopolitical risks and investor demand to support gold. At the same time, higher bond yields and a stronger dollar may cause further price fluctuations.

Small Purchases Grow

High prices and sharp movements make it risky for households to invest a large amount at one price. Buying a little gold regularly allows people to spread their purchases across different price levels.

Paytm Gold allows customers to purchase 24-karat digital gold at live market prices, starting from Rs 51. Customers can also use Daily Gold SIPs to make small, automatic purchases regularly.

The gold is offered in partnership with MMTC-PAMP. According to Paytm, every digital gold purchase is backed by an equivalent quantity of physical gold kept in insured, bank-grade vaults.

Selling And Delivery

Customers can sell their digital gold at prevailing market prices. They can also convert their holdings into certified 24-karat physical gold and request doorstep delivery across more than 12,000 pin codes.

Regular buying cannot remove the risk of falling prices. However, it can reduce dependence on a single entry price. Investors should consider gold as one part of a diversified financial plan rather than their only investment.