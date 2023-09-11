Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on Monday after falling on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 10:31 am were at Rs 58,965 up by Rs 67 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,911 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 348.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 11 was at Rs 54,840 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,840 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,830.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,990 and Rs 55,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,990 and Rs 60,160, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

