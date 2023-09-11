 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 11 was at Rs 54,840 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on Monday after falling on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 10:31 am were at Rs 58,965 up by Rs 67 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,911 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 348.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,840 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,830.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,990 and Rs 55,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,990 and Rs 60,160, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

