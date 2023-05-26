Gold, silver trade higher on May 26; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold and silver prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Silver futures saw a jump after it fell for the five consecutive sessions.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a rise of Rs 75 at Rs 59,535 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near the day's low at Rs 70,515 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 273.

The price of gold and silver on May 26 were at Rs 55,650 per 10 grams and Rs 72,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,800, Rs 55,700, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,860, Rs 60,760, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,900.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,200.