Gold, Silver Trade Higher On June 14; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, Gold and silver prices rose for the second consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 9:37 am were trading higher at Rs 59,360 with a gain of Rs 142 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 72,371 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 277.

The price of gold and silver on June 14 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,900, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,600, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,200.