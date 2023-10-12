Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to rise on the MCX on Thursday.

The Gold futures at 10:40 am were at Rs 58,078 up by Rs 138 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 69,815 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 389.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 12 was at Rs 54,000 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,910.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,150 and Rs 54,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,060 and Rs 59,070, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,500.

