 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 12 was at Rs 54,000 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to rise on the MCX on Thursday.

The Gold futures at 10:40 am were at Rs 58,078 up by Rs 138 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 69,815 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 389.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,910.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,150 and Rs 54,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,060 and Rs 59,070, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,500.

