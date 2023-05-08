 Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on May 8 was at Rs 56,600 per 10 grams and Rs 78,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday after falling on Friday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up Rs 233 at Rs 60,861 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,275 per kilogram, with a rise of Rs 288.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,750, Rs 56,650, and Rs 57,100, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,900, Rs 61,800, and Rs 62,290, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,700.

