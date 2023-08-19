Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures break the downward trend to trade higher on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday closed at Rs 58,378 up by Rs 88 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September closed at Rs 70,246 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 228.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 19 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams and Rs 76,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,700, whereas in Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.

US Gold prices slip to 5-month low

On the other hand US gold prices had slipped to five-month low due to rising treasury yields, Federal Reserve officials hawkish stance on interest rates and a firm dollar. Spot gold on Thursday was down to $1,886.10 per ounce with a drop of 0.3 per cent, this is the lowest level since March 13. US gold futures were also lower at $1,915.20 with a dip of 0.7 per cent.

However silver on Thursday saw its biggest daily gain since July 31 on Thursday after it rose 1.1 per cent to $22.64 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.4 per cent at $1,213.76 and platinum jumped 1 per cent at $890.81.

