Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close in early trade on Monday with ten grams of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,380. The price of silver per kilogram was Rs 71,100.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 49,850, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 54,380 and Rs 49,850, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold traded at Rs 54,530 and Rs 50,000 respectively. In Chennai, ten grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,400 and Rs 50,790 respectively.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,796.53 per ounce by 2:22 p.m. ET (1922 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,804.2.

Gold was up about 0.2% for the week, its best in three U.S. consumer spending, edged up 0.1% in November after climbing 0.4% in October, while inflation cooled further.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,100, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 74,000 in Chennai.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.70 per ounce, platinum jumped 4.3% to $1,019.72, and palladium was up 3.6% to $1,741.75. All three are set for weekly gains.