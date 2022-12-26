e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 91 points, Nifty around 17800

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 91 points, Nifty around 17800

Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, and ONGC were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices open on a positive note with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10.

About 1,196 shares advanced, 1,007 shares declined, and 127 shares were unchanged.

Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, and ONGC were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products, and Maruti Suzuki.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

