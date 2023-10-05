 Gold, Silver Prices On October 5; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,650.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,240 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,716 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 5 was at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams; Rs 57,160 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 70,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,650.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,550 and Rs 52,850, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 57,310 and Rs 57,650, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 70,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 73,100.

