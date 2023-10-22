Gold, Silver Prices On October 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Sunday in India is at Rs 5,660 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,175 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 22 was at Rs 56,600 per 10 grams; Rs 61,750 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,750.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,750 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,900 and Rs 61,850, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,300

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,700.

