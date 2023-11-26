Gold, Silver Prices On November 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Sunday in India is at Rs 5,710 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,229 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 26, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,100 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,290 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,290.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,250 and Rs 57,550, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,440 and Rs 62,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,200.