Gold, Silver Prices On January 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On January 9 | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,780 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,305 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of January 9, 2024 the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,800 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,050 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,400 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,800 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,050.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,950 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,200 and Rs 63,600 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,800.