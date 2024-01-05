 Gold, Silver Prices On January 5; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,000 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,270.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices On January 5 | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,800 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,327 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of January 5, 2024 the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,000 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,270 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,600 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,150 and Rs 58,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,400 and Rs 63,930 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.

