Gold, Silver Prices On January 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On January 10

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,770 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,295 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of January 10, 2024 the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,700 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,950 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,600 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,700 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,850 and Rs 58,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,100 and Rs 63,490 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.