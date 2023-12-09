Gold, Silver Prices On December 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Saturday in India is at Rs 5,715 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,235 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 9, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,150 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,350 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,150 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,350.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,300 and Rs 57,650, respectively

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,930 and Rs 63,490 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.