Gold, Silver Prices On December 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,745 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,270 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 7, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,450 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,700 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,200 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,450 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,700.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,600 and Rs 58,150, respectively

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,820 and Rs 63,440 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,000.