Gold, Silver Prices On December 5; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,785 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,311 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 5, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,850 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,110 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,850 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,110.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,000 and Rs 58,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,260 and Rs 63,820 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,400.