 Gold, Silver Prices On December 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,550 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,870.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Saturday in India is at Rs 5,855 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,387 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 30, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,550 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,870 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,600 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,700 and Rs 59,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,970 and Rs 64,470 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,000.

