Gold, Silver Prices On December 18; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 17; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 18, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,730 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,510 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 77,700 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,730 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,510.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,450 and Rs 57,900, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,660 and Rs 63,160 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,700.