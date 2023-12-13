Gold, Silver Prices On December 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,675 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,191 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 13, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,750 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,910 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 75,700 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,910.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,900 and Rs 57,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,060 and Rs 62,400 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,700.