Gold, silver prices go up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices goes up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices rise on Friday with gold reaching close to its life-time hight. 10 grams of gold was trading up by Rs 600 at Rs 58,277. 10 grams silver was trading at Rs 690 up by Rs 5 than Wednesday's rate.

The Gold futures that will mature on April 5, 2023 was at Rs 58,277 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring on May 5 were at Rs 67,417 per kilogram.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,950, Rs 53,850, and Rs 54,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,840, Rs 58,740, and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,100.