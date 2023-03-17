 Gold, silver prices go up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The Gold futures that will mature on April 5, 2023 was at Rs 58,277 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring on May 5 were at Rs 67,417 per kilogram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Gold, silver prices goes up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices rise on Friday with gold reaching close to its life-time hight. 10 grams of gold was trading up by Rs 600 at Rs 58,277. 10 grams silver was trading at Rs 690 up by Rs 5 than Wednesday's rate.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,950, Rs 53,850, and Rs 54,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,840, Rs 58,740, and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,100.

