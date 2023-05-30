Gold, silver prices fall on May 30; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

On Tuesday, Gold and silver prices fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday fell by Rs 92 at Rs 59,407 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near the day's low at Rs 70,720 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 405.

The price of gold and silver on May 30 were at Rs 55,500 per 10 grams and Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,650, Rs 55,550, and Rs 55,880, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,700, Rs 60,600, and Rs 60,960, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,000.