Gold, silver prices fall on May 11; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices continue to fall on Thursday for a second consecutive session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Thursday was down by Rs 10 at Rs 61,260 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 76,468 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 220.

The price of gold and silver on May 11 was at Rs 56,700 per 10 grams and Rs 77,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,130.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,100, Rs 57,000, and Rs 57,370, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,280, Rs 62,180, and Rs 62,590, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,600.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,000.