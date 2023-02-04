Gold, silver prices fall in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices saw a drop in early trade on Saturday. Gold prices fell Rs 540, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,930.

Silver prices dipped by Rs 900 from yesterday's close to Rs 73,800 per kg, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,930 and Rs 53,100 respectively.

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 500 from yesterday's close to Rs 53,100 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 58,080 and Rs 53,250, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 59,070 and Rs 54,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 73,800, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 76,000.