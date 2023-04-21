 Gold, silver prices fall for third day on April 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, silver prices fall for third day on April 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on April 21 was at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 77,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices fall for third day on April 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices continue their fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Friday for the third consecutive day.

The June Gold futures on Monday was down by Rs 58 at Rs 60,445 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,395 per kilogram, down by Rs 157.

The price of gold and silver on April 21 was at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 77,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,930.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,500, respectively.

Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 59.719.34, Nifty at 17646.40
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,640, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,400.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,000.

