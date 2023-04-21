Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 59.719.34, Nifty at 17646.40 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday opened in green with Sensex at 59,719.34, up by 86.99 points and Nifty rose by 21.95 points at 17,646.40. HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and Axis Bank were the top gainers whereas TCS, HUL, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC and Nestle were the top losers.

The stocks of Reliance Industries, Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Zinc will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Market on Thursday

The Indian markets on Thursday saw minor gains with Sensex closing at 59,632.35 up by 64.55 points and Nifty gaining 5.7 points at 17,624.50 with support from capital goods, auto and power stocks. Adani Ports, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Asian Paints were the top gainers on Thursday whereas Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HUL and JSW Steel were amongst the losers. The realty index went down 0.5 per cent whereas pharma slumped 1 per cent.

Global Markets

US stocks indices on Thursday ended in red after disappointing quarterly reports from AT&T and Tesla. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 110.39 points to 33,786.62, the S&P 500 fell 24.73 points to 4,129.79 whereas the Nasdaq Composite lost 97.67 points.

The Nifty futures were trading at 17,686.50 down 21.5 points on the Singaporean Exchange. Tokyo stocks also opened lower with the Nikkei 225 index down by 68.01 points at 28,589.56 whereas the Topix index lost 7.11 points to 2,032.62.

Oil Prices

Oil prices on Thursday went down $2 a barrel to reach its lowest since late March. The fall was due to the fear that possible recession could dent demand. Brent crude futures dropped to $81.10 per barrel, down by $2.02, whereas West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost $1.87 to settle at $77.29.

Rupee Opens

Indian rupee on Friday opened at 82.11 per dollar against previous close of 82.15.