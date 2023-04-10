Gold, silver prices fall; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Monday continue with the fall from Friday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures was down by Rs 552 at Rs 59,959 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,163 per kilogram, down by Rs 407.

June Gold futures in the last week hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954. Silver futures on the other hand hit the highest level in 32 months at Rs 74,618 per kg with a dip of Rs 38.

Gold citywise breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550, Rs 55,840, and Rs 56,000, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,580, Rs 60,910, and Rs 61,100, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,300.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,800.