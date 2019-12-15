Gold prices rise slightly after a dip on Thursday

Precious metals have recently revived after the dollar worth lifted in the commodity market. The prices of gold have increased slightly today after falling on Thursday before the GST Council meeting scheduled for December 18.

The price of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 20 for 1 gram and Rs 200 for 10 grams. While the price for 22-carat gold has also increased Rs 20 for 1 gram and Rs 200 for 10 grams.

Today, the price for 1 gram of 24-carat gold increased from Rs 3,770 to Rs 3,790 and price for 10 grams of gold increased from Rs 37,700 to Rs 37,900.

Today, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold jumped from Rs 3,670 to Rs 3,690 and the price for 10 grams of gold jumped from Rs 36,700 to Rs 36,900.

After US President Donald Trump passed off a green signal on signing the US-China Phase I trade deal agreement, the base metal prices reacted positively. Almost all of the industrial metals gained a few and saw a higher end than last week.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in the early trade on Friday. Silver prices fell marginally by Rs 7 to Rs 45,189 per kg from Rs 45,196 per kg on Thursday. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal gains at USD 1,470 per ounce and USD 16.93 per ounce, respectively.