e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,900 and Rs 57,710, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 during Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,710. The silver price remains the same, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 150 to Rs 52,900, according to the GoodReturns website.


Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,900 and Rs 57,710, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 53,050, Rs 52,950, and Rs 53,950, respectively.

While the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,860, Rs 57,760, and Rs 58,850, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821
article-image


US Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,887.90.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $22.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.4 per cent higher at $977.40 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,642.24.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,400.

In BengaluruHyderabad, and Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

Read Also
Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.66 against dollar in early trade
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani Wilmar shares soar despite raid in Himachal Pradesh on allegations of tax irregularities

Adani Wilmar shares soar despite raid in Himachal Pradesh on allegations of tax irregularities

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP

Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP

Twitter Blue launches in India, prices start at Rs 650 per month

Twitter Blue launches in India, prices start at Rs 650 per month

Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo

Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo