Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 during Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,710. The silver price remains the same, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 150 to Rs 52,900, according to the GoodReturns website.



Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,900 and Rs 57,710, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 53,050, Rs 52,950, and Rs 53,950, respectively.

While the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,860, Rs 57,760, and Rs 58,850, respectively.



US Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,887.90.



Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $22.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.4 per cent higher at $977.40 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,642.24.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,400.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

