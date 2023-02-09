e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821

SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty at 17821.

The Sensex was down 113.19 points or 0.19% at 60550.60, and the Nifty was down 50.50 points or 0.28% at 17821.20.

About 1008 shares advanced, 999 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Wilmar net profit at Rs 246 cr; Adani Ports net profit drops to Rs 1,336...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Wilmar net profit at Rs 246 cr; Adani Ports net profit drops to Rs 1,336...

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.66 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.66 against dollar in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821

Layoff Season Continues: Disney fires 7K employees to cut costs

Layoff Season Continues: Disney fires 7K employees to cut costs