Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 113 points, Nifty at 17821

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty at 17821.

The Sensex was down 113.19 points or 0.19% at 60550.60, and the Nifty was down 50.50 points or 0.28% at 17821.20.

About 1008 shares advanced, 999 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv.

