 Gold prices hike, silver remains unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
10 grams of 24 carat gold on Wednesday was trading at Rs 57,990 whereas 10 grams of 22 carat gold was at Rs 53,160.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Gold prices hike, silver remains unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday with a rise of Rs 10 from Tuesday's close whereas Silver prices remained unchanged. 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Wednesday was trading at Rs 57,990 whereas 10 grams of 22 carat gold was at Rs 53,160. 1 kg silver was trading at Rs 68,500 without any change.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased to Rs 53,160 and 24-carat gold to Rs 57,990.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,310, Rs 53,210, and Rs 53,910, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,140, Rs 58,040, and Rs 58,810, respectively.

article-image

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,500.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,000.

