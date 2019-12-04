Gold prices fall today after sharp rise in previous session

Gold prices on Wednesday fell after a sharp rise in the previous session. On Monday, gold had closed at Rs 38,709 per 10 gram.

According to Money Control, Gold February futures were trading with a positive bias, up 0.03 percent at Rs 38,340 per 10 gram at 0920 hours IST on December 4. It closed 1 percent higher at 38,327 on Tuesday.

Silver prices however edged higher. On MCX, silver futures prices were up 0.17% to Rs 45,372 per kg. In global markets, gold prices were today near one-month highs hit in the previous session, reported Live Mint.

On Monday, in early trade, the Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar. Silver prices also gained Rs 101 to Rs 45,826 per kg from Rs 45,725 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was ruling higher at USD 1,463 per ounce, while silver was trading with gains at USD 16.91 per ounce.