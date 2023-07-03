Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rises On July 3; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver futures on Monday fell after trading higher on Friday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Monday at 12:33 pm were at Rs 58,043 down by Rs 168 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 70,059 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 29.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 3 were at Rs 54,050 per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,960.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,200 and Rs 54,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,120 and Rs 59,290, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,900.

In Chennai and Hyderabad the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,500.