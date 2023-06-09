Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, Gold and silver prices continued to trade higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange for the second consecutive day.

The August Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:49 am were trading lower at Rs 59,876 with a loss of Rs 15 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 73,707 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 37.

The price of gold and silver on June 9 were at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams and Rs 73,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,350, Rs 55,250, and Rs 55,650, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,370, Rs 60,270, and Rs 60,710, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,700.