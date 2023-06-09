 Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on June 9 were at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams and Rs 73,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, Gold and silver prices continued to trade higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange for the second consecutive day.

The August Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:49 am were trading lower at Rs 59,876 with a loss of Rs 15 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 73,707 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 37.

The price of gold and silver on June 9 were at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams and Rs 73,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,350, Rs 55,250, and Rs 55,650, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,370, Rs 60,270, and Rs 60,710, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,700.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Zydus begins Phase IV EVIDENCES-XI Trial To Generate Real World Evidence Of Saroglitazar Mg In NAFLD...

Zydus begins Phase IV EVIDENCES-XI Trial To Generate Real World Evidence Of Saroglitazar Mg In NAFLD...

IKIO Lighting IPO Subscribed 66.3 Times On Final Day

IKIO Lighting IPO Subscribed 66.3 Times On Final Day

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rise On MCX On June 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 62,897.33, Nifty At...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 62,897.33, Nifty At...