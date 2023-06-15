Gold Prices Fall, Silver Futures Down by Rs 1,193; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Thursday, Gold and silver prices fall after rising for two consecutive days on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Thursday morning at 11:05 am were trading lower at Rs 58,923 with a loss of Rs 375 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading down at Rs 71,458 per kilogram, with a major fall of Rs 1,193.

The price of gold and silver on June 15 were at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams and Rs 73,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700, Rs 54,750, and Rs 55,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,670, Rs 59,720, and Rs 60,050, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.