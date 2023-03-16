Gold prices drop, silver goes up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices hike, silver remains unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices dipped on Thursday with 10 grams of 24 carat trading Rs 110 down at Rs 57,870 whereas 10 grams of 22 carat gold was at Rs 53,050. 1o grams silver was trading at Rs 690 up by Rs 5 than Wednesday's rate.

The Gold futures that will mature on April 5, 2023 rose by 1.49 per cent to 58,338 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring on May 5 went up 0.57 per cent to Rs 67,340 per kilogram.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,040 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,190, Rs 53,090, and Rs 53,790, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,010, Rs 57,910, and Rs 58,680, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,000.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,500.