Gold prices decline marginally by Rs 36 to Rs 45,888 per 10 grams; silver gains Rs 73

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell marginally by Rs 36 to Rs 45,888 per 10 grams in line with decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,924 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 73 to Rs 61,911 per kg, from Rs 61,838 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 36 in line with fall in COMEX (New York-based commodity market) gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.68 per ounce.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:20 PM IST