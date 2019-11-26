Gold prices continue to fall for sixth day consecutive day

Gold prices fell on Tuesday amid sell-off in international markets. According to Live Mint, MCX, prices of gold futures for December delivery fell 0.20% to Rs 37,650 per 10 gram, extending losses to the sixth day in a row. Tracking gold, silver prices on MCX on edged lower, falling 0.45% to Rs 44,036 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 136, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 37,759 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,684 lots. The yellow metal for February delivery plunged Rs 157, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 37,840 per 10 gram in 278 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.39 per cent lower at USD 1,464.70 an ounce in New York.