Gold Price Update on July 24: Yellow metal price hits record high of Rs 51,039 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday hit a record high of Rs 51,039 per 10 gram in morning trade on Friday on strong international prices.
According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 51,039, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 50,835. Meanwhile, silver prices dropped to 59,967 per kilogram on Friday.
Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:
999 - Rs 51,039/-
995 - Rs 50,835/-
916 - Rs 46,752/-
750 - Rs 38,279/-
585 - Rs 29,858/-
Meanwhile, On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.32 percent at Rs 50,860 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September futures for silver were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 61,070 per kg, reported moneycontrol.com.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,875 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 22.76 per ounce, on Thursday.
