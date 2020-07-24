Gold Price Update on July 24: Yellow metal price hits record high of Rs 51,039 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday hit a record high of Rs 51,039 per 10 gram in morning trade on Friday on strong international prices.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 51,039, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 50,835. Meanwhile, silver prices dropped to 59,967 per kilogram on Friday.