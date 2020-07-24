Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday. This is the fourth consecutive day when auto fuel prices have remained static after diesel prices were increased in the previous weeks on more than two occasions.
Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.64. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 79.83. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.77 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.60 per litre.
Oil companies had raised diesel prices marginally by 12 paise on Monday while keeping petrol prices unchanged. On Tuesday and Wednesday as well, there was no change in the retail price of the two petroleum products. Petrol prices had maintained the same level since June 29 when it's pump price rose marginally by five paise over previous days price.
Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins. With the hike in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in the national capital, in an unprecedented development.
Along with the Capital, petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged in other metro cities as well. Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for previous 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 - Rs 12 per litre respectively.
