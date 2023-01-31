Gold price remains unchanged, silver rises by Rs 200 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold price remain unchanged, while silver price saw an increase of Rs 200 per kilogram on Friday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 57,440. Silver was selling at Rs 72,400 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close. According to the GoodReturns website, it was trading at Rs 52,650.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,440 and Rs 52,650, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,590 and Rs 52,800, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,370 and Rs 53,500, respectively.

As the dollar dropped on Tuesday and market players anticipated the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement later this week in the hopes of a less aggressive rate hike, gold prices nudged up, en course to their third consecutive month of gains.

As of 03:00 GMT, spot gold increased 0.2% to $1,925.39 per ounce and was on track to post a monthly gain of more than 5%.

At $1,940.30, US gold futures were up 0.1%.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,400, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,700. In Kolkata, the metal was selling at Rs 72,400.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $23.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent at $1,009.76, and palladium inched up 0.4 per cent to $1,635.48. But all three metals were headed for a monthly decline.

