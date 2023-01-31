e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty at 17690

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty at 17690

Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, UPL and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today the benchmark indices end higher with Nifty at 17690.

T

The Sensex was up 125.40 points or 0.21% at 59625.81, and the Nifty was up 41.30 points or 0.23% at 17690.30.

About 1305 shares advanced, 595 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, UPL and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Tech Mahindra, L&T, Apollo Hospitals, HCL Technologies and Hindalco.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty at 17690

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty at 17690

Union Budget 2023: Session begins today in Parliament, President Murmu to address joint sitting of...

Union Budget 2023: Session begins today in Parliament, President Murmu to address joint sitting of...

Mumbai builder brothers up in arms: Vertical split in Kukreja family

Mumbai builder brothers up in arms: Vertical split in Kukreja family

IMF says Indian economy likely to slowdown to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022

IMF says Indian economy likely to slowdown to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.8% in 2022

BMC Budget on Feb 2: Health, infra and education to be in focus for fund allocation

BMC Budget on Feb 2: Health, infra and education to be in focus for fund allocation