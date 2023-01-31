Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 125 points, Nifty at 17690

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices end higher with Nifty at 17690.

T

The Sensex was up 125.40 points or 0.21% at 59625.81, and the Nifty was up 41.30 points or 0.23% at 17690.30.

About 1305 shares advanced, 595 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, UPL and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Tech Mahindra, L&T, Apollo Hospitals, HCL Technologies and Hindalco.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)