Gold price on Dec 18: Check accurate rates according to IBJA

After rising for several days, gold prices on Wednesday remained unchanged, while silver prices fell.

Gold prices on Tuesday rose for the seventh day. Silver prices too showed an increase.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) was at Rs 38112 on Wednesday, December 18.

Silver prices fell by 75 from Rs 44275 on December 17 to Rs 44200 (purity-999) on Wednesday, December 18.

Gold prices for other purity levels are as follows:

995 - Rs 37959/-

916 - Rs 34911/-

750 - Rs 28584/-

585 - Rs 22296/-