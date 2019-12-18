Gold price on Dec 18: Check accurate rates according to IBJA

After rising for several days, gold prices on Wednesday remained unchanged, while silver prices fell.
Gold prices on Tuesday rose for the seventh day. Silver prices too showed an increase.
According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) was at Rs 38112 on Wednesday, December 18.
Silver prices fell by 75 from Rs 44275 on December 17 to Rs 44200 (purity-999) on Wednesday, December 18.
Gold prices for other purity levels are as follows:
995 - Rs 37959/-
916 - Rs 34911/-
750 - Rs 28584/-
585 - Rs 22296/-
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,476.90 per ounce and USD 17.01 per ounce, respectively.
Analysts speculate that the gold market is waiting for fresh triggers as investors remain pessimistic over the US-China trade deal. While the two nations recently announced that The they reached a phase-one trade deal, details are still pending.
Equity benchmarks closed at record highs for the second straight on Wednesday, propelled by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and ITC amid supporting global cues.
After rallying to its record intra-day peak of 41,614.77, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, up at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,221.65.
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to 71.05 (intra-day).
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.76 per cent to USD 65.58 per barrel.
