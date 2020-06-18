Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price slips to Rs 47,377 per 10 gram

Gold price on Wednesday slipped to Rs 47,377 per 10 gram from Rs 47,540 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 17, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 47,377, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,187. Meanwhile, silver prices also fell to Rs 48,190 from Rs 47,870 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,377/-

995 - Rs 47,187/-

916 - Rs 43,397/-

750 - Rs 35,533/-

585 - Rs 27,716/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 161, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 47,406 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,002 lots.

The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 165, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 47,612 per 10 gram in 5,603 lots. In New York, gold was trading 0.28 percent down at USD 1,731.60 per ounce.